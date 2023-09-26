Taste of the Valley continuing in Deep River this weekend

The third Taste of the Valley event of the season is taking place this Saturday, September 30th in Deep River. Organizers explain that the Deep River event has been a mainstay in this annual fall tradition which celebrates all things grown, created and made in Renfrew County.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and residents are encouraged to come check out the full fall market located at the Deep River Town Hall parking lot, located at 100 Deep River Road.

The first two events in the "Taste of the Valley" season took place in Eganvlle on August 12th and in Calabogie on September 9th. Following the event in Deep River, the festivities will travel to Cobden on Saturday, October 14th, before closing out the season several weeks later in Pembroke on December 16th.

More information is available on the "Taste of the Valley" Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TasteOfTheValleyRC/ or on the group's website https://www.totv.ca/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray