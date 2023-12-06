Texas man facing 14 years in prison after luring a child from Quinte West

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in partnership with the United States Homeland Security (San Antonio Division) and the New Braunfels Police Department (Texas) took part in a cross-border child luring investigation.

OPP explain that in April of 2019, Quinte West OPP, including members of the Quinte West Crime Unit commenced a child exploitation material/ child luring investigation. The victim, who was under the age of 14 and a resident of Quinte West, met the 30-year-old accused from Texas while playing a popular online game.

Police say a joint investigation led to the arrest of an individual. On November 29th, 2023, a San Antonio court sentenced the accused to 14 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

However, there is an outstanding warrant being held by Quinte West OPP. 35-year-old Jonathan Flora, from New Braunfels Texas, would be charged with the following offences:

- Possession of child pornography

- Transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 14 years of age

- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

- Makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication of child pornography

- Luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication

The OPP says it is committed to doing everything in its power to reduce the number of child predators and the threats they pose to children and the local communities. Visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection for information and resources.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray