Theft and fraud-related charges laid following shoplifting incident in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges following a report of theft from a business.

OPP explained that on January 18th, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP officers responded to a shoplifting incident that was in progress at a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton.

Police say that when the accused was confronted by staff, they fled the store. Officers obtained descriptions of the 2 males involved as well as the vehicle they left in. Police say both suspects and the vehicle were located, resulting in arrests.

39-year-old Bogdan Dobranici and 42-year-old Mihaiflorin Mielu, both with no fixed address, were charged with the following offences:

- Theft under $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of an identity document - four counts

- Possession of a credit card - four counts

Additionally, Bogdan Dobranici was charged with Dangerous Operation.

OPP says the accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 23rd, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray