On Saturday, December 9th, 2023, the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Auxiliary Unit held its 15th annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event to collect funds, food, and toys for those in need. Auxiliary officers with police cruisers were stationed at Walmart, Metro, No Frills, and Hyska's Your Independent Grocer.

With the community's support and generosity, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Auxiliary Unit says they were able to raise over $3600 in cash for local food banks. Thousands of dollars in food and toy donations were also received. All donations went directly to the local Kiwanis Club Toy Drive, St. Joseph's Food Bank in Pembroke, and the Petawawa Pantry foodbank in Petawawa.

UOV OPP Acting Detachment Commander A/Insp. MaryAnn MacNeil says she would like to thank the OPP Auxiliary members for their initiative and their efforts towards contributing to the well-being of those in need in the community. A/Insp. MacNeil stated, "Whether it was by donating one food item at a time, or by donating entire shopping carts full, our community's generosity was inspiring and on full display. The police cruisers were literally stuffed full and UOV OPP Auxiliary Officers showed their dedication and commitment to helping those in need."

Auxiliary OPP members say they would like to thank the businesses who allowed them to position Auxiliary Officers and police cruisers outside their businesses to accept donations, as well as Enterprise Rent-A-Car for providing a cube van to transport all the toys and food. They say without this support the event could not take place.

