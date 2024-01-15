Threats, impaired driving charges laid after family dispute in Brockville, Ont.
A family dispute in Brockville has led to charges being laid for threats and impaired driving. Police in Brockville say they received a call of a family dispute in the area of Brock Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 10th, 2024.
After responding to the call, the investigation revealed that a mother had contacted the police as her 37-year-old, son, was threatening to kill his brother. Police say the male subject was believed to be in the downtown area and officers located him shortly after. When they did, they found that he had been drinking alcohol and operating his motor vehicle.
Police say that the man in question was placed under arrest for uttering threats and a breath sample was demanded. After the test, it was determined that he was over the legal limit of alcohol and was impaired. His vehicle was impounded, his licence suspended and charged with two counts of uttering threats, operation while impaired, operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration over 80mg and mischief under $5,000.00. He was later released on conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
