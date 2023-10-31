Three arrested, $160K in street drugs seized by Brockville Police during traffic stop
Brockville Police have arrested three individuals following a traffic stop in the Central Avenue area. Police explain they conducted the stop on October 29th, 2023 around 2:00 a.m., there were three people inside the car.
Officers at the scene identified the three people as a 54-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Ottawa, as well as a 35-year-old man from Brockville. The vehicle was searched and as a result, it was discovered that the occupants were in possession of a large quantity of various drugs, as well as a knife and cash.
All three subjects were arrested and all items in relation to the possession of the drugs were seized. Police say the following is a list of the drugs that were seized by the officers:
- Methamphetamine
- Fentanyl
- Hash
- Morphine pills
- Adderall pills
- Hydromorphone pills
- Xanax
- Benzo tabs
- Cocaine
- Steroids
- $7,300 in cash
Police estimate the total street value of this seizure is $160,000. All three of the individuals were charged with eight counts of possession of a substance in Schedule I, two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking a substance in Schedule IV, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of illicit cannabis. They were all held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Pembroke resident dead after off-road motorcycle crash in Laurentian Valley Twp.A 30-year-old Pembroke resident has been identified as the deceased person in a single-vehicle crash that happened on TV Tower Road in Laurentian Valley Township.
-
Ullrich's Catering receives "Gift of Honour Award" through PRH FoundationThe Gift of Honour Award has been presented to Marion Ullrich from Ullrich's Catering following 18 years of feeding guests at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Black & White Gala.
-
Local motorist facing criminal charges crashing near Golden Lake while driving impairedA 70-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township is facing criminal charges after the OPP investigated a collision on Lake Dore Road in North Algona Wilberforce Township. Investigation discovered the driver was impaired.
-
Health Unit urges homeowners to test for RadonThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is letting local residents know that November is Radon Action Month. They are encouraging homeowners to test for the potential dangerous gas when it is at its peak.
-
Tips from OPP to keep Halloween spooky and safeHalloween can be an exciting and potentially dangerous time, Ontario Provincial Police have released several tips to parents and children in order to keep the activities spooky and still safe.
-
Kingston advocate and philanthropist dies at 103Arthur Britton Smith a Kingston advocate and icon has died at the age of 103 after years of community work and dedication. Smith was a philanthropist, soldier, lawyer and business leader, always giving back to his community.
-
Kingston Symphony coming to Grand TheatreSunday, November 5th, Maestro Evan Mitchell will be on the stage at the Grand Theatre for the Kingston Symphony. The Kingston Symphony says they remain committed to putting on concerts for all ages.
-
$750K grant supports Kingston's Loving Spoonful cooking programA grant of $750,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is going towards Kingston's Loving Spoonful and the support of their "Cooking Connections - Overcoming Stigma" program.
-
Pembroke driver charged causing three-car collision in Boundary Rd.A 43-year-old from Pembroke is facing a careless driving charge after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Boundary Road and Third Avenue in the City of Pembroke.