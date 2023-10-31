Three arrested, $160K in street drugs seized by Brockville Police during traffic stop

Brockville Police have arrested three individuals following a traffic stop in the Central Avenue area. Police explain they conducted the stop on October 29th, 2023 around 2:00 a.m., there were three people inside the car.

Officers at the scene identified the three people as a 54-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Ottawa, as well as a 35-year-old man from Brockville. The vehicle was searched and as a result, it was discovered that the occupants were in possession of a large quantity of various drugs, as well as a knife and cash.

All three subjects were arrested and all items in relation to the possession of the drugs were seized. Police say the following is a list of the drugs that were seized by the officers:

- Methamphetamine

- Fentanyl

- Hash

- Morphine pills

- Adderall pills

- Hydromorphone pills

- Xanax

- Benzo tabs

- Cocaine

- Steroids

- $7,300 in cash

Police estimate the total street value of this seizure is $160,000. All three of the individuals were charged with eight counts of possession of a substance in Schedule I, two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking a substance in Schedule IV, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of illicit cannabis. They were all held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

