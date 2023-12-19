Three arrested in armed robbery investigation at business in Merrickville-Wolford Twp

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people following an armed robbery investigation in Merrickville-Wolford Township.

OPP explained that on December 16th, 2023, just before 2:00 p.m., Grenville County OPP responded to a business on Wellington Street East in the Township for a report of a robbery. Officers say they were advised that two people armed with knives approached an employee and customer, before fleeing the area on foot to a nearby vehicle.

The suspects were located and arrested a short time later while travelling on County Road 43. OPP officers at the scene say a large number of stolen prescription medications were seized.

As a result, the three people involved were arrested and charged. 19-year-old Hayvin Pos from Merrickville, 23-year-old Connor O'Callaghan, and 20-year-old Kristen Fernberg from South Dundas were all charged with the following offences:

- Armed robbery

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says Pos and O'Callaghan received the following further charges:

- Assault with a weapon - two charges

- Disguise with intent

- Possession of a firearm

- Possession of a prohibited weapon

Additionally, OPP says Pos received a charge of Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Cocaine.

As a result of this incident, two unnamed people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other is being asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, submit your tip online at Ontario Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray