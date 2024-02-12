Three people fall through ice on Charleston Lake

Two people were still missing Sunday night after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake late Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that officers were on scene at Charleston Lake Provincial Park in Leeds County, where three people are "unaccounted for," just after 6 p.m.

An OPP spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa one person was rescued and brought to safety.

Police said the other two were still missing last night.

Officers, fire crews and a helicopter from the OPP Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were sent to the location yesterday to assist with the search.

No other details have been provided at this time.

