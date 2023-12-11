Three suspected charged with aggravated assault after major disturbance in Arnprior, Ont.

Members of the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been transported to the hospital and three suspects have been arrested after an early morning assault.

OPP explained that on December 9th, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., OPP officers and Renfrew County EMS, responded to a major disturbance on River Road in the Town of Arnprior. It was reported that two parties were injured after a major assault and the suspects fled the scene.

Renfrew County EMS transported the two victims to the hospital. OPP said in a release to the media that the injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers were able to locate all three of the suspects involved. As a result, 18-year-old Jade White from Arnprior, 19-year-old Ramon Jacon Vasques-Acres from Renfrew, and 18-year-old Matteo Antonucci also from Renfew, are all facing the following charges:

- Assault with a weapon (Two counts)

- Trespassing at night

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Aggravated assault (Two counts)

OPP says the three accused have been held for bail.

Renfrew OPP, Renfrew Crime Unit and East Region Forensic Identification Services are still investigating the incident and have advised the public to expect an increase in police presence in Renfrew and Arnprior. However, OPP reassured that there is no risk to public safety as the investigation is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray