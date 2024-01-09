Three-vehicle collision results in impaired driving charges for young motorist

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a motorist with impaired driving.

OPP explained that this happened on January 6th, 2024 around 9:00 p.m. when the SD&G officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mille Roches road, in the South Stormont Township. Police say one occupant suffered minor injuries.

After an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, a 21-year-old from Johnstown, Ontario, Kristoffer Streit was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Resist a Peace Officer

- Failure to stop after an accident

- Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on January 25th, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray