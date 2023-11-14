Tip jar thief arrested in connection with previous break-in, theft in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest after a local restaurant reported a theft from their business.

OPP explained that they got the initial report on October 30th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m., claiming a tip jar was stolen. The restaurant is located on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke.

Officers responded to the area and were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect responsible for the theft. Police say the same individual was also found to be wanted in relation to a break-in and theft from a residence on Albert Street in Pembroke that was reported on October 1st, 2023.

As a result, the accused 66-year-old Brenda Lee Crockatt from Pembroke was arrested and now faces the following charges:

- Theft under $5000 - two counts

- Break and enter with intent

OPP says the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 28th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray