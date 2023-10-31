Tips from OPP to keep Halloween spooky and safe

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has created a safety message to remind trick-or-treaters, parents and drivers of some tips to ensure a spooky yet safe Halloween night.

Below are some additional pointers for a hauntingly safe and fun Halloween:

- Trick-or-treaters should always walk on a sidewalk if one is available and use crosswalks to cross the street.

- Parents are encouraged to dress their trick-or-treaters in bright colours to make them more visible to drivers. Ensure children’s masks or other face coverings do not obstruct their vision.

- Before the Halloween festivities begin, create a "buddy system" to help get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.

- Drivers should expect to see more pedestrians on roads on Halloween. Be alert and slow down for trick-or-treaters.

- Stay particularly alert for trick-or-treaters who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery.

- Never use or look at a phone when driving.

If a suspected impaired driver is seen, call 911 to report them. If you observe non-urgent suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray