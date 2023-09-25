Tour Paramedic Ride, pays respects rolling into Renfrew County

The Ontario Paramedic Memorial Bell rang 50 times in Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior on September 20th as paramedics held a moment in silence for their colleagues who have died in the line of duty.

The cyclists from across Ontario rode through the Ottawa Valley for the 10th anniversary of the Tour Paramedic Ride, making five stops in and around the Valley. They conquered 93 kilometres of terrain on their final day, but they also travelled the Gatineau Hills and to downtown Ottawa. The day started at the Paramedic Base in Arnprior with the group heading to Burnstown Beach, Pakenham, Fitzroy Harbour and back to Arnprior for the closing ceremony.

Organizers from the County explain that the ride holds a very special place in the heart County of Renfrew Paramedic Service Chief Michael Nolan as he was approached 13 years ago to help start the ride when he was the president of the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada.

"It's really a testament to the importance that volunteers, paramedics, and members of the public place on the incredible work that the paramedics are doing. It's both a celebration and a sense of sadness, recognizing that the ride is commemorating the lives of paramedics who have died in the line of duty," said Chief Nolan. "It's also a commemoration, as it relates to mental health and the challenges that paramedics who are working today face every day."

Norm Robillard, one of the co-founders of the Tour Paramedic Ride, says Chief Nolan was instrumental in starting the ride, making key introductions to the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation and the Canadian Chiefs of Canada before the ride even started.

"He opened the door, he inspired and motivated us," said Robillard. "He was very supportive."

The event is also a chance to highlight the risks paramedics face day in and day out.

"We're a vehicle to promote and to raise awareness that paramedics do outstanding work. The risks and hazards involved can and have led to some of our colleagues dying," explained Robillard. "And we don't want these people to be forgotten. We want their families, colleagues, and friends to know through these rides they're not forgotten."

The ride also raises money for the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation, which has a goal of $5 million to construct a monument in Ottawa.

"I think the monument really represents a celebration of the profession with a balance of commemorating those who have given their lives, their livelihood, and their time to making Canada a safer place through paramedic practice," said Chief Nolan. "We believe strongly that with the persistence of the paramedic ride and the awareness that it's providing, that a government will step forward and allow this project to go full steam ahead."

The Tour Paramedic Ride is a not-for-profit organization and more information can be found on its website: www.tourparamedicride.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray