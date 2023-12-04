Transport truck rollover on Hwy. 401 off-ramp, no injuries reported

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released details on a transport truck rollover from December 1st, 2023.

OPP says they responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle MVC on the Highway 401 eastbound on/off-ramp at Shannonville Road. Officers attended the scene and located the transport truck on its side blocking the on/off-ramp. EMS was already on the scene assessing the lone driver of the transport truck.

The driver was transported to the hospital as precautionary measures, OPP did not list any injuries. Police say the transport truck that rolled was loaded full of apples but no cargo was spilled. However, OPP says there was extensive damage to the transport truck. The on/off-ramp was shut down for three hours by the Ministry of Transportation while tow trucks righted the vehicle and towed it away.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

