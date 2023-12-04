Transport truck rollover on Hwy. 401 off-ramp, no injuries reported
Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released details on a transport truck rollover from December 1st, 2023.
OPP says they responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle MVC on the Highway 401 eastbound on/off-ramp at Shannonville Road. Officers attended the scene and located the transport truck on its side blocking the on/off-ramp. EMS was already on the scene assessing the lone driver of the transport truck.
The driver was transported to the hospital as precautionary measures, OPP did not list any injuries. Police say the transport truck that rolled was loaded full of apples but no cargo was spilled. However, OPP says there was extensive damage to the transport truck. The on/off-ramp was shut down for three hours by the Ministry of Transportation while tow trucks righted the vehicle and towed it away.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Intersection of Cecelia St. and D'Youville Dr. closed another day in PembrokeBetween the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8th, 2023, the intersection of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive will be closed to all traffic, due to infrastructure work.
Festive RIDE campaign week three results in three impaired drivers charged per UOV OPPThree impaired local drivers have been charged between November 30th to December 6th, 2023 all on local roadways. OPP has had an increased presence on the roads since the start of their 2023 Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.
Masking returns at Brockville General HospitalDue to an increase in respiratory viruses in the Brockville community and the Brockville General Hospital facility, health officials have decided to bring back a masking mandate for all hospital visitors and staff.
Two locals arrested as part of massive online child sexual exploitation investigationA 38-year-old and 43-year-old man, both from Kingston have been arrested and charged as part of a massive investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Combined 59 charges laid on four people as kidnapping investigation continues in Quinte WestFour local area residents face a combined 59 charges as an investigation continues in Quinte West. The investigation began after a vehicle crash, four of the cars occupants fled, and the other was being forcibly held there.
Woman found lying on the ground after being struck by vehicle in Napanee, Ont.No charges have been laid, as OPP investigated a woman who was found lying on the ground in Napanee after being struck by a vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Road closures and lane reductions in PembrokeClosure of the Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive intersection from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and lane reductions to Riverside Drive from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to conduct geotechnical investigations.
Renfrew OPP stop two local motorists, driving with alcohol in their systemA 43-year-old from Arnprior and a 35-year-old from Greater Madawaska are facing charges for driving while impaired after traffic stops conducted by Renfrew OPP on local roadways.
Local health unit investigating feasibility of merger with neighbouring health agenciesIn an effort to strengthen the public health sector in Eastern Ontario, local Boards of Health have given their support to investigate a potential merger. Chairs of each Board agree to independently investigate.