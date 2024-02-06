Trend continues according to OPP, charging another impaired driver in The Nation, Ont.

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested a motorist for impaired driving, continuing a concerning trend in the local area.

OPP say on February 4th, 2024 around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Route 600 West in The Nation.

During the investigation, the officer observed the driver to be displaying signs of impairment and arrested them for Operation while impaired. The driver was transported to the Embrun OPP Detachment for further testing and subsequently failed.

As a result, the 37-year-old North Stormont resident who was behind the wheel was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

The motorist received a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

OPP says this arrest is the latest in a scary trend. Russell County OPP officers have witnessed a steady increase in impaired driving between 2020 and 2023 with persons charged climbing from 58 to 97 over the past four years.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

