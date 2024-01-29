Two arrested, 27 charges laid following search warrant execution in Cornwall, Ont.

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have charged two individuals with trafficking illegal drugs after an extensive investigation that began in July 2023.

OPP has released limited information on the investigation, however, it resulted in two arrests on January 25th, 2024. The SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a warrant at a residence on Gulf Street in Cornwall. Two individuals were arrested and quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized.

26-year-old Scarborough resident Malik Fisher was charged with the following offences:

- Trafficking Schedule I substance - Cocaine (Six counts)

- Trafficking Schedule I substance - Opioid (Five counts)

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 (Seven counts)

- Breach of Recognizance (Four counts)

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (Two counts)

Sole Cole a 23-year-old from Brampton is facing the following charges:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Opioid.

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fisher remains in police custody, while Cole was released. The two both have scheduled court dates in Cornwall.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

