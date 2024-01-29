Two arrested and 18 weapons, drug charges laid following search warrant in Consecon, Ont.

Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged two people after the execution of a search warrant in Consecon.

OPP say on January 25th, 2024, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Salem Road in a joint operation by members of the Prince Edward County, Lennox & Addington County, Quinte West, Frontenac, and Madoc Community Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Tactical Response Unit (TRU).

The two accused parties were located in the residence and arrested. Police say that the officer seized four firearms, assorted ammunition, 66 grams of suspected cocaine, ten grams of suspected methamphetamine, $840 in Canadian currency, two scales, two stolen snowmobiles, and a stolen dirt bike.

As a result, a 26-year-old from Consecon, Reian Wallace was charged with the following offences:

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (Four counts)

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (Four counts)

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (Two counts)

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Additionally, a 47-year-old, also from Consecon, Cindy Wallace was charged with the following offences:

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says both of the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Prince Edward County on February 28th, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray