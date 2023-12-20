Two arrested as automatic licence plate reader identifies pair of stolen vehicles on Hwy 401

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have recovered two stolen vehicles and charged two men in connection.

Police explain that on December 19th, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., L&A County OPP was called to a report of a stolen truck travelling eastbound on Highway 401 towards Tyendinaga Township. Quinte West OPP says they had received an Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) hit for a stolen truck and advised L&A County OPP.

Officers say they attended the area and located the vehicle still travelling eastbound at Deseronto Road. Officers explained that they activated their emergency lights and the vehicle did not stop. Police then took action and deployed a spike belt in front of the truck at Palace Road. All four tires hit the spike belt and the vehicle exited at County Road 4.

The stolen truck drove into a field just off of County Road 4 and County Road 2. Officers in pursuit say the lone driver fled the vehicle on foot. Police then contained the area, and Kingston Police Canine Unit, and OPP Canine Unit attended to search the area for the man. After an extensive search, OPP says the man was located by police and arrested without incident.

As a result of that, the man behind the wheel, a 27-year-old from Lachine, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Flight from a police officer

- Dangerous driving

- Obstructing a Peace officer

However, at the same time that pursuit was happening, OPP says there was also an ALPR hit for a stolen Jeep. OPP explained that the stolen Jeep was also eastbound on Highway 401 at County Road 4. Police blocked the Jeep in and it stopped without incident. Officers say in this case, there was no damage to police vehicles or the stolen vehicle. The lone occupant of the jeep was arrested and brought back to the L&A County detachment.

The driver of the stolen jeep was a 36-year-old man from Saint-Hubert, Quebec. They are facing the following charges:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possessing an automobile master key

- Operation while prohibited

OPP says both accused are being held for a bail hearing. Police add that the names of the accused and court date will be released when charges have been sworn.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.

