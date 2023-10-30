Two arrested as OPP seize three firearms responding to dispute in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people following a weapons investigation. OPP explained that officers responded to a residence on Factory Road, Quinte West for a dispute where a firearm had been brandished.

That happened on October 26th, 2023 around 3:30 p.m., the OPP's Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Canine Unit were all dispatched to assist with the situation.

As a result, two people were arrested and three firearms were seized. The two arrested were identified as 41-year-old Ashley Booth from Madoc and 46-year-old Roberts Wilson from Quinte West. The two are facing the following charges:

- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

- Carless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Additionally, Booth is facing a charge of pointing a firearm

OPP says the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on November 16th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray