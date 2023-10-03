Two charged as OPP recover stolen vehicle in Lanark County
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two individuals after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
OPP says on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at approximately 10:20 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Bridge Street in the Town of Carleton Place. Officers there were conducting mobile patrol in a vehicle equipped with an Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) and located a vehicle which had been reported stolen. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine.
As a result of the investigation, one of the vehicle occupants, 65-year-old Ottawa resident, Archibald McKay was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of Schedule I substance - Cocaine
- Failure to comply with conditions of release order - other than to attend court - three counts
Additionally, 45-year-old Angela Collison from the Town of Perth faces the following offences:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of Schedule I substance - cocaine
OPP says McKway was held for a bail hearing while Collision was released with a court appearance in Perth scheduled for November 13th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Impaired 18-year-old driver charged assaulting officer during investigationAn 18-year-old from Whitewater Region is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police investigated an impaired driver in the City of Pembroke. During the process of the investigation, an officer was assaulted but not seriously injured.
-
Award-winning educational Coach and Author presents at Renfrew County District School BoardRenfrew County District School Board hosted a presentation by Educational Coach and Author Hannah Beach, presenting "The Emotional Roots of Aggression and Anxiety: Supporting Change and Building Resilient Kids," at Festival Hall in Pembroke.
-
Two-person death investigation now homicide in Quinte West, Ont.After an extensive investigation, the deaths of two Quinte West residents have become a homicide investigation, now being conducted by Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid following investigation in Quinte West, Ont.A 35-year-old from Quinte West and a 34-year-old from no fixed address are facing numerous drug-related charges following a drug trafficking investigation conducted by Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West.
-
OPP report no suspicious activity after investigating reported firearm at a school in ArnpriorOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew acted swiftly on September 26th, on a reported individual who was in possession of a gun at a school in Arnprior. OPP says after extensive searches officers did not locate a firearm or suspicious activity.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Twp.A 22-year-old from Whitewater Region is facing impaired driving charges after Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police investigated a two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Township.
-
22-year-old arrested causing disturbance, obstructing police during crash investigationA 22-year-old man is facing charges of obstructing police and causing is disturbance after he attended the scene of a car crash as acted erratically, making threats and berraiding officers.
-
Brockville Police swiftly crack the case of tools stolen from Black and Decker buildingA 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police investigated a break-and-enter at a building on Central Ave. Overnight on September 22nd tools were stolen from the building, the night of September 23rd an arrest was made.
-
Impaired driver charged after OPP traffic stop on Hwy. 401A 66-year-old driver from Anjou, Quebec has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 in the South Stormont Township, after a traffic act violation, the driver was tested and charged with impaired driving.