Two charged as OPP recover stolen vehicle in Lanark County


opp

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two individuals after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. 

OPP says on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at approximately 10:20 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Bridge Street in the Town of Carleton Place. Officers there were conducting mobile patrol in a vehicle equipped with an Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) and located a vehicle which had been reported stolen. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, one of the vehicle occupants, 65-year-old Ottawa resident, Archibald McKay was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of Schedule I substance - Cocaine 
- Failure to comply with conditions of release order - other than to attend court - three counts 

Additionally, 45-year-old Angela Collison from the Town of Perth faces the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of Schedule I substance - cocaine 

OPP says McKway was held for a bail hearing while Collision was released with a court appearance in Perth scheduled for November 13th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
 

