Two days of lane reductions in Pembroke for geotechnical investigations

The City of Pembroke is letting drivers know of a lane reduction that will be in effect for two days in the City. Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 13th, Moffat Street will be reduced to one lane between Pembroke Street West and Mary Street. The reduction will be in effect on both days until 4:30 p.m.

This is in effect to allow the City to conduct geotechnical investigations. That is typically conducted to check groundwork conditions and the type of rocks and soil that is in the ground, potentially for building in the future.

The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. They add that some delays can be expected in the nearby area.

