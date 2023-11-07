Two dead at the scene of fatal collision on Hwy.401 in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Highway 401 over the weekend.

OPP explained that they responded to the incident on November 5th, 2023 around 3:30 p.m. with Quinte West Fire and Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services. The report stated that there was a two-vehicle collision on County Road 40 at Gunter Settlement Road in Quinte West.

Police say two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit, in conjunction with the Chief Coroner's Office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, will be leading the investigation.

OPP says more information will be made available by police as the investigation continues.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray