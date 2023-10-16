Two Kingston residents facing collective 29 charges, police seize drugs and weapons

Two local residents have been arrested and charged following an extensive drug trafficking investigation in Kingston. Police explain that in September 2023, members of the Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating an individual involved in trafficking crystal methamphetamine and cocaine within the City of Kingston.

Then, as a result on October 11th, 2023, with the assistance of the Kingston Police Emergency Response Unit, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed at a residence located on Keates Place, in Kingston.

As a result of the execution of this warrant, and subsequent search of the residence, two local individuals, Christopher Fleming and Justin Lima. The two were charged with a large number of drug and weapons-related offences. They were both held in cells pending a bail hearing.

Kingston Police have released a full list of the property they seized during the search:

- 1060 grams of crystal methamphetamine

- 49 grams of cocaine

- 68 hydromorphone pills

- 130 morphine pills

- 998 unknown pills

- 100 grams of unknown powder

- .32 calibre Browning handgun with ammunition

- .22 calibre Savage rifle with ammunition

- .22 calibre Pietta rifle with ammunition

- $520 in Canadian currency

Christopher Fleming, a 41-year-old from Kingston was charged with the following offences:

- Possessing a firearm without holding a licence (two counts)

- Storing a firearm carelessly (two counts)

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (three counts)

- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking (four counts)

- Possession of a prohibited weapon

- Possession of prohibited ammunition

- Possession of a prohibited weapon while knowing no authority

- Possession of prohibited ammunition while knowing no authority

- Storing a prohibited weapon carelessly

- Storing prohibited ammunition carelessly

- Possession of property not exceeding $5000

While the other individual involved, 38-year-old Justin Lima, also from Kingston, faces the following charges:

Possessing a firearm without holding a licence (two counts)

- Storing a firearm carelessly (two counts)

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (two counts)

- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking (two counts)

- Possession of property not exceeding $5000

- Failing to comply with an undertaking (two counts)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray