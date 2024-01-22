Two local motorists facing impaired driving charges after back-to-back crashes

Two local drivers are facing Criminal Code (CC) impaired driving charges after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently investigated two separate incidents on the same day.

On January 11th, 2024, at just before 4:00 p.m., police say they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offence on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region Township. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

The tests resulted in the driver, 24-year-old Benjamin Sandeman from Whitewater Region being arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Speeding

Then, only half an hour later at 4:30 p.m., police say they responded to another single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck with one occupant on Highway 17 in Laurentian Hills. The collision occurred between Beladair Road and Lisgar Drive after the vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and struck a hydro pole. In this case, there were no serious injuries and as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized.

The driver, 26-year-old Arianne Isabelle Spencer from Laurentian Hills was charged with the following CC offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

OPP says both accused individuals had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days. Each was given a future court date.

