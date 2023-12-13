Two pedestrians taken to hospital after SUV struck motorized wheelchair in Tamwork, Ont.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Tamworth.

OPP explained that this occurred on December 11th, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., when Police, Paramedic Services, and Stone Mills Township Fire and Rescue were called to a collision where a vehicle struck two pedestrians on Wheeler Street in Tamworth between Ottawa Street and Ballantra Drive.

When Police arrived on scene Paramedic Services and Stone Mills Township Fire and Rescue were already on scene treating the injured people and the road was shut down. OPP says the collision was between an SUV and a motorized wheelchair that was carrying a passenger in the back.

The SUV and the wheelchair were both travelling northbound on Wheeler Street. The two injured pedestrians were transported by Paramedic Services to the hospital. Police say the man who was in the wheelchair was in life-threatening condition. The female riding on the back of the wheelchair had major injuries.

OPP says there have been no charges laid as the investigation is in the preliminary stage.

Investigators say they want to hear from anyone with doorbell, dashcam, or other video recordings, around the area along Wheeler Street where the incident happened.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray