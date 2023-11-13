Two Pembroke residents facing serious criminal charges following dispute

Ontario Provincial Police say two Pembroke residents are facing serious charges after a dispute in the City of Pembroke. This happened after an incident on November 7th, 2023 at a local Pembroke residence.

OPP explained that they were called around 2:20 p.m., in relation to a threat incident that involved a weapon. Once officers arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a dispute between two individuals took place at a residence on Hincks Street. Two people were arrested at the scene. Officers say they seized a prohibited-edged weapon and suspected fentanyl during the course of the investigation.

As a result, one of the individuals arrested, 45-year-old Pembroke resident Jonathan Wayne Burges was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm - two counts

- Failure to comply with a probation order

- Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

OPP additionally charged the other person at the scene, 27-year-old Benjamin Dalton Leclaire from Pembroke. They are facing the following charges:

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm - two counts

- Possession of a prohibited device

- Failure to comply with a prohibition order

- Failure to comply with a probation order - two counts

- Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

OPP says both of the accused individuals were held for a bail hearing, and both remain in custody until their next appearance at Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 15th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray