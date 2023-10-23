Two people face collective 16 charges after drug trafficking investigation in Trenton, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people following the execution of a search warrant in Trenton. OPP explained that this happened on October 19th, 2023 around 5:30 a.m.
The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Princess Street, Trenton as part of a drug trafficking investigation. As a result, two people were arrested and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and other drugs were confiscated. A firearm, ammunition and other weapons were also seized.
As a result, one Trenton resident 33-year-old Kristoffer Gardner was charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Opioid
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Psilocybin
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Failure to comply with undertaking - Two counts
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
Additionally, 31-year-old Erica Varley, also from Trenton faces the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Opioid
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Psilocybin
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - Two counts
OPP says both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray