Two-person death investigation now homicide in Quinte West, Ont.
A death investigation being conducted by the Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been determined to be a homicide.
OPP explained that on September 20th, 2023 around 8:00 a.m., Quinte West OPP members, Quinte West Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire on Nichols Road in Quinte West. The remains of two people were recovered from the building.
Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Police report that the deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Samantha Osypchuk and 56-year-old David Chard, both from Quinte West.
The investigation is being conducted by the Quinte West OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
