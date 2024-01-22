Two serious crashes in two days in SD&G United Counties

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers say they have responded to two serious motor vehicle collisions in just two days on local roadways.

On January 16th, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a collision involving a delivery van and a Canadian Pacific (CP) train near Crowder Road in North Dundas Township. A 60-year-old male driver from Augusta Township has to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Canadian Pacific Railway Police say they are continuing to investigate in conjunction with SD&G OPP.

Then, the following day OPP explained that on January 17th, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers responded to the first incident. This two-vehicle collision took place on Highway 138 in the North Stormont Township. A 34-year-old male passenger from Casselman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP says they are continuing to investigate, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Reconstructionist.

Anyone having information on these incidents is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray