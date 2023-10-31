Following the successful 2023 Black & White Gala through the Pembroke Regional Hospital, Ullrich's Catering has been chosen to receive the Gift of Honour Award, presented by the PRH Foundation.

Since 2022, the PRH Foundation has given this special award to a company or individual who has shown overwhelming support of the annual Gala for many years, and in doing so, has inspired others to do the same, and support the Foundation's cause to keep health care close to home.

Ullrich's has been providing meals for the hospital's Black & White Gala for the past 16 years in person as well as two years, during the pandemic, for the virtual Un-Gala at Home. For a total of 18 years, Ullrich's has fed thousands of Gala supporters, with appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Executive Director of the PRH Foundation Roger Martin said, "Marion Ullrich's leadership over these many years and her dedication to the cause has been nothing short of admirable given her tremendous attention to detail, her input and expertise and her superb meal selection every year!"

"Every year Ullrich's provides a discounted cost on their incredible food and service, which has saved the Foundation tens of thousands of dollars over the years, and if the Foundation saves money, that means more money goes towards the many pieces of life-saving equipment that the hospital needs through our many campaigns," Mr. Martin said.

At the Black & White Gala, the award was presented to Marion and her team, including her husband Willy and their children Martin, Jessica, and Claire. The award was presented by PRHF Board Chair Lisa Edmonds. Lisa paid tribute to Ullrich's, stating, "Ullrich's has become famous not only in Pembroke but throughout the Ottawa Valley and beyond - famous for their creativity and attention to detail, as well as their unparalleled dedication to their business, their staff and fortunately for all of us, their community!"

Accepting the award, Marion Ullrich shared, "My staff are truly exceptional and together we have had the privilege to be a part of the Black & White Gala over the past 18 years! It is so meaningful for Ullrich's to play a role in contributing to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation. On behalf of Willy, myself and our entire family, we feel truly blessed to be able to give back to our community."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray