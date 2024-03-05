Unidentified theft suspect steals over $1500 in merchandise from LCBO
The Kingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple theft occurrences at the same store in the City. Police say on February 17th, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m. the suspect entered a business located in the area of Barrack Street and King Street.
The suspect stole over $500 worth of merchandise from the business before leaving. The suspect then returned to the business less than an hour later and stole approximately another $500 worth of merchandise. Police say this happened again at 3:00 p.m., they returned to the business a third time, once again stealing approximately $500 worth of merchandise.
The suspect is described by police as Caucasian, approximately 50 to 60 years old and 5'4" with a small build. The suspect had a shaved head and a partial beard. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black Calvin Klein jacket, a blue dress shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. The suspect was also wearing a pair of dark-rimmed glasses on their head.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Constable Andrew Sullivan via email at asullivan@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
No foul play suspected as OPP investigate deceased man in Pembroke, Ont. parking lotOPP says there is no threat to public safety after officers were called to a parking lot adjacent to Nelson Street where a 31-year-old male from Pembroke had been located deceased. The investigation is ongoing.
-
Minor injuries, one displaced from Pembroke, Ont. apartment fireOne truck and three firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm at an apartment building on Mackay Street. One person had to be transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the fire.
-
MPP Steve Clark named chair of Standing Committee on Social PolicyThe Standing Committee on Social Policy recently elected Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark as the new chair. Together they consider issues the House has deferred.
-
SLC and Thousand Islands Playhouse partnership enhancing theatre programsA new partnership between St. Lawrence College and The Thousand Islands Playhouse will aim to elevate SLC's Music Theatre Performance student experience in their education and productions.
-
Belleville resident charged with sexual assault on child, creating child pornographyA 21-year-old Belleville resident is facing several charges in relation to sexual assault on a child and for the creation and possession of child pornography. The arrest came after the execution of a search warrant.
-
Permit reminder for Recreational Open Air Burning in Pembroke, Ont.With a new By-Law in effect heading into the warmer months, Pembroke's Fire Chief is issuing a reminder for permit holders for recreational open-air burnings, giving greater detail as to what is and is not acceptable.
-
Collective 54 charges laid as OPP seize drugs, firearms from Pembroke, Ont. apartmentEight people from ages 21 to 61 are facing a collective 54 charges following the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on Pembroke Street East. Drugs and firearms seized by OPP.
-
Local student attends "Model Parliament" at Queen's Park through provincial programAaliyah Langford of Rideau Lakes was welcomed to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario as part of the High School Model Parliament program, getting up close and personal with the workings of the Ontario Legislature.
-
New Student Trustees elected for UCDSB Student SenateMaheen Riaz from Brockville Collegiate Institute and Annika Squires from Thousand Islands Secondary School have been elected as the 2024-25 Student Trustees with the UCDSB.