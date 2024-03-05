Unidentified theft suspect steals over $1500 in merchandise from LCBO

The Kingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple theft occurrences at the same store in the City. Police say on February 17th, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m. the suspect entered a business located in the area of Barrack Street and King Street.

The suspect stole over $500 worth of merchandise from the business before leaving. The suspect then returned to the business less than an hour later and stole approximately another $500 worth of merchandise. Police say this happened again at 3:00 p.m., they returned to the business a third time, once again stealing approximately $500 worth of merchandise.

The suspect is described by police as Caucasian, approximately 50 to 60 years old and 5'4" with a small build. The suspect had a shaved head and a partial beard. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black Calvin Klein jacket, a blue dress shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. The suspect was also wearing a pair of dark-rimmed glasses on their head.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Constable Andrew Sullivan via email at asullivan@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray