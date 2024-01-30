Unidentified theif caught stealing from multiple downtown retail store

Kingston Police Services are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who committed multiple thefts at a downtown retail store.

Police say the first incident took place on January 12th, 2024, at approximately 5:45 p.m. The suspect entered a retail store located in downtown Kingston. This individual proceeded to select multiple items, which were then concealed in a black bag that they were carrying. The suspect then proceeded to the self-checkout area of the store and pretended to scan and pay for the items. The items, however, were not paid for and prior to exiting the premises, the suspect was stopped by store security, who recovered the concealed items.

However, the suspect was successful in their further attempt. On January 16th, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m. the suspect entered another store located in downtown Kingston. This individual proceeded to select multiple bottles of alcohol, which were then concealed in a black bag that they were carrying. The suspect then proceeded past the cash register area of the store and exited the premises without making any attempt to pay for the selected merchandise.

Then, a few days later on January 24th, 2024, at approximately 8:35 p.m. this same suspect entered a store in downtown Kingston and proceeded to select multiple items, which were then concealed in a black tote bag. Store employees attempted to tell the suspect that they would be required to pay for these items, however, this individual ignored these requests and left the store without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, in their mid-twenties to early thirties, with blonde hair worn in a messy bun. On each of these occasions, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a long grey and white scarf, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Sargeant Jason Cahill via email at jcahill@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray