United Counties aim to support homeless population through collaborative partnership

A collaborative partnership has been announced, aimed at supporting homelessness in the United Counties. This comes as homelessness continues to be a challenging reality in the region. Officials say as the weather gets colder, the Counties remain committed to effectively responding to homelessness in the communities.

All Members of the Counties Council, along with the Mayors of the City of Brockville, the Town of Gananoque, and the Town of Prescott, form the Leeds and Grenville Joint Services Committee (JSC). The Committee is responsible for decisions regarding Community and Social Services, which includes Ontario Works, Homelessness, Social Housing and Children’s Services. JSC Chair, Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke of Leeds and the Thousand Islands said, "The factors contributing to homelessness are diverse and complex; helping our most vulnerable requires community conversation and engagement amongst all sectors to ensure an end to homelessness in Leeds and Grenville."

Mayor Smith-Gatcke noted, "The Committee’s priority is to support initiatives which not only end homelessness but prevent it from occurring in the first place." The Joint Services Committee has supported several initiatives and programs to address homelessness. In 2023, these initiatives and programs assisted 158 individuals in obtaining housing, reduced chronic homelessness by 13%, and created 26 new supportive housing spaces. A total of $578,000 in direct payments were provided to individuals and families to end or reduce homelessness this past year. The Counties also provided $1,585,860 to partner agencies across Leeds and Grenville in 2023.

The United Counties says they are committed to working with and investing available resources through the Homelessness Prevention Program funding to support long-term solutions to homelessness in the local communities, while also recognizing the elevated levels of homelessness in the City of Brockville. Brockville’s Mayor, Matt Wren, said "The United Counties and my colleague members of the JSC have identified there is a concentration of homelessness in the City of Brockville. The United Counties has provided extensive support directly and through a number of agencies including, but not limited to, access to food, temporary shelter, health support, supportive housing, outreach and rental subsidies and has assisted 158 individuals in obtaining housing in 2023." Mayor Wren added, "Brockville is a community that shares great concern about our homeless population and together as various levels of government, agencies and citizens we are working to make a difference."

The JSC and Counties’ staff say they have developed a robust program to ensure the local homeless population is offered opportunities for engagement and support. The Community and Social Services Division of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville says they are currently in the process of developing a three-year Homelessness Prevention Strategy. Once completed, this document will serve to inform the public of the Counties’ long-term approach to addressing homelessness across Leeds and Grenville. Through continued cooperation with member and partner municipalities, the Counties say they continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration to offer a broad range of support and assistance for individuals in need.

