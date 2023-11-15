United Way for Leeds & Grenville announces new Executive Director

The United Way for Leeds and Grenville has named a new Executive Director, following the resignation of the former Executive Director, Trish Buote, who has since taken the Executive Director role at the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.

The new Executive Director at United Way is Hailie Jack, an experienced manager in the not-for-profit sector with a healthcare background. Her new role will begin on November 20th. This announcement came from United Way Leeds Grenville Board Chair, Ian McFall.

"We are delighted to welcome Hailie to the United Way," McFall said. "She has the experience and knowledge of our area that we were looking for, but more importantly, she has the enthusiasm and dedication to serving the community that are essential to succeed in this role."

Currently, Jack is the office manager of a local medical centre. She is the former Executive Director of the Brockville and Area Food Bank. Looking further back, she held the position of Community Support Services Manager at CPHC Senior Support Services in Brockville. Additionally, she has extensive experience in healthcare as a Registered Nurse.

"I look forward to putting my passion for leadership, non-profitorganizations, and community strength together to serve an impactful nonprofit. I have devoted my career to helping others," said Jack.

Jack also noted that Brockville has been her home for many years, she is raising her daughter in Brockville and she has a strong connection to communities in Leeds and Grenville. Her experience in healthcare and later at the food bank has provided valuable insight into the needs of the community.

"I move into this role with deep gratitude at being given the opportunity to serve you local United Way," she said.

Jack's appointment follows Buote's resignation, as previously stated. The agency appointed Jane Hess as Interim Executive Director while they searched for a permanent replacement.

"I'd like to thank Jane Hess for stepping in. Her many years of experience as a community leader were critical to getting the United Way through this critical transition," McFall said. "The entire team deserves credit for their hard work and dedication."

The United Way is in the midst of transitioning to a "community impact" model, McFall noted, which he says will focus more on identifying community needs and working towards measurable results.

Currently, the United Way of Leeds and Grenville is in the final two months of their annual campaign. The current goal is set at $935,000 and there is still significant work to do.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray