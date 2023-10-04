United Way KFL&A announces $593,000 to 13 community service organizations

The United Way for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington has announced $593,033 in funding to support 13 projects in KFL&A through the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund.

United Way explains that this Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million by the Government of Canada to help Community Service Organizations (charities, non-profits, Indigenous governing bodies) adapt, modernize, and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they are providing through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development commented on the fund saying "The projects supported by the Government of Canada through the Community Services Recovery Fund demonstrate that we are a caring and compassionate society that values the well-being of all its members. It is heartening to see the compassion and empathy of our citizens as they give back to those in need. Projects like those listed are a testament to the power of our collective action and our ability to come together to make a positive difference in the world. I am confident that together we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington."

The following projects are being supported in KFL&A:

- Alzheimer Society of KFLA receiving $87,584.00 for their "In-Home Recreation" project.

- Amherstview Lions Club receiving $11,000.00 for their "Emergency Food Bank" project.

- Bereaved Families of Ontario (Kingston Region) receiving $10,700.00 for updating technology for accessibility.

- Beth Israel Congregation receiving $45,439.00 for improving delivery of programs & services through technology.

- Girls Inc. Limestone receiving $98,000.00 for their "Women+ Recovery Project".

- Kingston Historical Society, Murney Tower Museum receiving $12,000.00 for their "Interactive Exhibit Redevelopment".

- New Leaf Link receiving $27,495.00 for their "New Leaf Link Goes to Camp!" project.

- Outreach St. George's Kingston receiving $20,000.00 for their "George To Go" project.

- Resolve Counselling Services Canada receiving $92,400.00 for their "Workplace Wellness for Small and Medium Businesses and Organizations" project.

- St. Andrew's By-The-Lake United Church receiving $7,760.00 to update visual streaming capabilities & website refresh.

- St. Vincent de Paul Society Kingston receiving $35,997.00 for "Air Quality Improvement" project.

- Sexual Assault Centre Kingston receiving $65,522.00 for "A Service Delivery System that Hears You: A Pilot Project".

- Sydenham Street United Church receiving $79,136.00 for their "Sanctuary Accessibility" project.

For more information, visit the Community Services Recovery Fund website. or www.unitedwaykfla.ca/csrf

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

