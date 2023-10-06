University Hospitals Kingston Foundation receives $20K through Bell Let's Talk

The University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF) says they are pleased to receive a $20,000 grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund to support the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) Youth Mental Health Intensive Day Program.

Representatives stated that this innovative program facilitated by KHSC, supports youth over the age of 16 who are struggling with significant mental health problems. The program will aim to help those who require highly intensive services offered by specialized staff.

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to provide a $20,000 Community Fund grant to KHSC to support young people in Kingston suffering from mental health disorders. The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund supports organizations that are working to create positive change to improve access to mental health care, supports and services for more Canadians in communities around the country," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk.

"None of this would be possible without support from Bell Let's Talk. The Community Fund grant allows KHSC to run the Youth Mental Health Intensive Day Program that supports families and kids with mental health issues," says Nicholas Axas, Program Operational Director, Mental Health and Addiction Care at KHSC.

This year's grant aims to build on previous support for UHKF's first Community Connection Recovery Program Art Project at Providence Care.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray