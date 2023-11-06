UOV Heritage Centre to display special exhibits for remembrance day

The Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre will have special exhibits on display for Remembrance Day on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Friday, November 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be no admission fees for the exhibits, but the centre says donations are welcome.

There will also be an evening presentation on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. with light refreshments and snacks.

Volunteers will be reading archived letters from World War I, World War II, Korean War, Afghanistan, etc, and guests are encouraged to do the same. The evening presentation will also include footage of a 1950s parade filmed in downtown Pembroke.

With files from CFRA's Jack Richardson