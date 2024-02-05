UOV OPP warns locals of scammers claiming association with Ontario Energy Board

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they have recently received several complaints from local area residents who have been solicited by individuals claiming to be associated with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). OPP states clearly that the OEB does not engage and is not involved in any type of sales activity.

Police explain that typically, the individuals will contact a homeowner by way of telephone requesting to attend the residence in order to conduct a green energy assessment to qualify for a green energy rebate. Once in the home, the representative will use high-pressure sales tactics to have the homeowner purchase products and services in order to qualify for a rebate.

Service scams continue to pose a threat to Ontario consumers and businesses. OPP says door-to-door salespeople can use high-pressure tactics and can be aggressive in nature. Consumers may find themselves in a situation where they purchase a product or sign up for a service contract they neither need nor want.

In 2018, Ontario banned unsolicited, door-to-door sales of certain household appliances to better protect consumers from aggressive and misleading contracting at home. The new rules apply to air cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning services, furnaces, water filters, water heaters, water purifiers, water softeners, water treatment devices as well as bundles of these goods and services.

In 2017, Ontario banned energy retailers from signing up customers for an energy contract while at their homes to give consumers the ability to make choices about their energy supply at their own pace and with better information.

Know your rights under the Consumer Protection Act, at https://www.ontario.ca/page/your-rights-under-consumer-protection-act

Find consumer information and protection tips from the OEB at https://www.oeb.ca/consumer-information-and-protection/oebs-consumer-protection-role/energy-scams.

If you believe you have become a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 (toll-free) or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray