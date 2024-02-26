Upcoming Women’s Day celebration planned in Leeds Grenville

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Small Business, in partnership with the Small Business Advisory Centre (Smiths Falls/Lanark County/Leeds Grenville), is hosting its annual International Women’s Day event on Thursday, March 7th from 3:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, 285 County Road 44 in Kemptville.

Organizers explain that the afternoon and evening will feature a business showcase with local vendors, and a local panel of female entrepreneurs telling their stories and sharing how Collaboration and Creativity have made them successful. The panel members are Sherri Marshall-Stobo, owner of SMS Home Rentals & Services in Brockville, Nicole Hudson, co-owner at Katarina’s Coffee Shop in Prescott, Erin Kergen, owner of Pickle & Myrrh in Merrickville, and Stacy Blair, owner of The Pie Bar in Westport.

The annual Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced. This award recognizes a woman in the Leeds Grenville community who has been in business for over 20 years and has adapted to changing times. Officials say this business leader is an inspiration to others and continues to make major contributions to her community.

This event will aim to inspire, celebrate and honour women who contribute so much to the region. There will be time to network and exchange ideas with other attendees, along with a beautiful catered meal by Catered Affairs. Additionally, there will be raffle draws with money going to the Kemptville General Hospital CT Scanner Fundraiser, live entertainment with Birds of a Feather and more.

Tickets are $99.00 and can be purchased by searching "International Women’s Day Kemptville Eventbrite". Opportunities to be part of the business showcase contact Carol Hardy via email or call 613-342-3840 ext. 5367.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

