The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign took place from November 16th, 2023, until January 1st, 2024. Officers across the East Region conducted over 1500 Festive RIDE programs during that time.

Officers arrested and charged 134 people with Impaired Driving, while another 37 motorists were issued Administrative Drivers Licence Suspensions after registering in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

Locally, during this year's campaign Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers conducted 124 RIDE checks in the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment area. 15 drivers were charged locally, with impaired driving, over 80mg or refusal. In addition to the Criminal Code driving charges, three roadside driver's licence suspensions were also issued during the campaign for drivers who registered in the warn range on a Roadside Screening Device.

Although the Festive RIDE campaign has concluded the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says they are committed to making local roadways safe and RIDE programs will continue throughout the year at any time of the day or night.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray