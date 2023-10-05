Vaccine status report from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Health Unit

Along with the new approach to immunization, the Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark says they will no longer be producing a vaccine report. Vaccine information will now be found on their website and social media pages. To receive all Health Unit media releases, they can still be done by emailing media@healthunit.org.

In this report, the Health Unit gives an update on immunization clinics:

- They have received their first shipment of Moderna XBB which is earmarked for LTC and RH.

- The flu vaccine is starting to arrive and the focus right now is getting it out to LTC/RH.

The health unit says they will not be providing community-based clinics for the respiratory season fall/winter of 2023 through to spring 2024. However, the health unit will be providing onsite COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the following priority population groups only:

- Children 12 years and under.

- Individuals 12 years and over requiring a primary series.

- Marginalized and vulnerable populations (unhoused, group homes).

- Individuals looking to receive Novavax.

Participating pharmacies and health care providers will be receiving Influenza vaccine and COVID XBB vaccines in the coming weeks. These doses are only for the highest-risk people for October. The public will be eligible to receive these vaccines in November if it has been more than 6 months since their last dose and they have not had COVID-19 infection in the last 6 months.

The health unit also released information on the school vaccine program:

- The nurses from the Health Unit will run school-based clinics in October, November and early December. https://healthunit.org/health-information/immunization/grade-7-immunizations/

- Grade 10-12 students requiring additional doses will be booked into the Health Unit Immunization Clinics in the fall. https://reservation.frontdesksuite.ca/lgldhu/immunization .

- Use the health unit online options to submit proof of a child's immunizations.

RSV vaccine:

- RSV will be offered to residents of long-term care later this month as part of the publically funded vaccine program

- Individuals in the community can request an RSV vaccine prescription from their primary care provider and receive it at a pharmacy later this fall.

- RSV vaccine for children has not yet been approved for use.

