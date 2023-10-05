Vertan Week and business recognition program in Petawawa

Veterans' Week is November 5th to 11th. With Petawawa being home to Garrison Petawawa, recognized as the largest area employer, the local community will take the chance to celebrate military personnel when they opt to pursue entrepreneurship and develop businesses.

Started in the local community, thanks to advocacy and leadership from then Deputy Mayor Serviss and Petawawa Rotary, as a banner recognition program of the lodger and service units on the Garrison, on light standards, is now being extended to include visual recognition of veteran or serving personnel commercial businesses in the Petawawa community.

The Veteran Business Recognition program will be in effect for the month of November. It will be available to commercial businesses operating in the geographic boundaries of the Town of Petawawa. It is designed to specifically showcase veteran or serving members' business ownership as a way to support and encourage more Canadian Forces Personnel who wish to enter into the commercial business sector to do so and to easily connect with local mentors in similar industrial sectors. It will also serve as a reminder to the community at large that service members are a key and integral part of the local business community.

Window cling banners will be distributed to an identified veteran or serving personnel in commercial businesses to proudly place in their storefront windows. In tandem, a social media campaign on the Petawawa Business Advisory Network social pages will highlight these businesses over the month of November.

To support the awareness of The Veteran Business Recognition program there is a kick-off Veteran Business Expo on Sunday, November 5th commencing the start of Veterans' Week. The Veteran Business Expo will be held at the Petawawa Civic Centre, upper hall from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Vendors will include veteran, serving or military support services from near and far. This event is open to the public and organizers say they strongly encourage the public to participate and support these expo attendees. Organizers welcome eligible storefront and home-based businesses who wish to participate to register their intent to participate. Space is limited and the deadline to register for the Veteran Business Expo is October 16th.

For more information on the Veteran Business Recognition Program please visit the municipal website at Veteran Business Expo & Business Recognition Program - The Town of Petawawa.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

