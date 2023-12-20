Violent home invasion leads to multiple arrests and one hospitalization

A violent home invasion in Brockville has led to hospitalization and multiple arrests with serious offences. Brockville Police Services explained that on December 17th, 2023, at about 2:30 a.m., police received information of a home invasion that had taken place at an apartment building on King Street East.

Police say they were told that multiple subjects entered the victim's apartment. The home invaders were in possession of a handgun, they then struck the woman in the head and forced her out of her unit and into a neighbouring apartment. Police say while there the assaults continued.

The Brockville Police Service says they responded quickly to secure the area. Members of the Brockville Police Service Emergency Response Team were called in to assist. The crime scene was contained and officers were able to eventually clear the suspect's unit to check on the safety of everyone inside.

Police say the victim did attend the hospital for significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers at the scene say parts of an airsoft handgun were located and seized. Three subjects were arrested and held for bail hearings. Police say the three subjects are local to Brockville but do not reside in the building as they were there visiting. The following is the breakdown of the subjects and their charges.

A 31-year-old man is facing the following charges:

- Robber using a firearm

- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

- Assault with a weapon

- Break and enter

- Kidnapping - confine

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and facing the following offences:

- Unlawfully in a dwelling

- Assault causing bodily harm

- Kidnapping - confine

- Robbery with violence

The third person involved, a 24-year-old woman also faces the following charges:

- Assault causing bodily harm

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

- Break and Enter

- Robbery with a weapon

- Kidnapping - confine

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.

