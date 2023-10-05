Warden's Community Service Award nominations open for Renfrew County

The County of Renfrew is once again calling on residents to recognize community contributions of friends, colleagues and businesses as nominations for the annual Warden's Community Services Awards are now open.

Organizers from the County explain that these awards are a meaningful way to honour and thank an individual, not-for-profit organization and for-profit business for their community involvement and commitment.

Individuals in the community step up in many ways to improve and strengthen the quality of life enjoyed in the Ottawa Valley, from participating in and organizing community events, devoting their time and energy to politics, supporting social support organizations, coaching and managing sports clubs and teams and celebrating our culture and heritage. Residents can now nominate an outstanding individual from the community.

For-profit businesses are significant contributors to community well-being. Many for-profit businesses sponsor sports teams and youth groups, support charity events, or contribute to local arts and culture. This is an opportunity to have these valuable corporate citizens recognized and acknowledged for their good deeds.

Not-for-profit organizations in Renfrew County contribute to and assist community members facing a wide range of challenges, and often these organizations offer services and support to those most in need.

"These awards provide an opportunity to honour and recognize individuals and organizations which have made positive contributions to our community," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon. "We've had many deserving recipients in our council chambers over the years and we look forward to acknowledging the efforts of Renfrew County residents again this year."

Once the nominations are received, they will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Warden Emon, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk Craig Kelley and one member of the County Council. All nominees are considered based on the criteria as to how they contribute to the County of Renfrew's quality of life.

For the criteria or to nominate an individual, not-for-profit organization or for-profit business for a Warden's Community Service Award, complete the fillable PDF or online form on the County of Renfrew website. For other inquiries or to submit the fillable PDF, email wardensawards@countyofrenfrew.on.ca. To request a faxed or mailed copy of the nomination documents call 613-735-7288.

The nomination deadline is November 3rd, 2023 and the awards will be presented at the November 29th, 2023 session of County Council.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray