Water Safety Statement for Inland Lakes, Streams at Cataraqui Conservation

Cataraqui Conservation has updated its Water Safety Statement due to the forecast for warmer temperatures and rainfall and is asking residents and visitors to the Cataraqui Region to exercise caution on waterbodies and near shorelines.

The Conservation says the spring freshet (snowmelt) has arrived early this year. Daytime highs of 10 - 15 °C are expected on February 27th and 28th, accompanied by 20 - 35mm+ rainfall, the bulk of the rain falling on February 28th. Below zero temperatures are expected to return briefly starting the night of February 28th, before a sustained period of warmth begins March 1st.

When looking at the risk. The Conservation says streamflows are about normal for this time of year, the snow water equivalent in the snowpack is below normal and the ground remains frozen. Inland lakes and streams may rise quickly due to higher runoff over frozen ground. If the rainfall that is received is in the higher end of the forecasted range some water levels may exceed those seen during a typical spring freshet.

This means that ice safety concerns remain, as the warmer temperatures elevated flows and fluctuating water levels will act to weaken the ice.

Cataraqui Conservation is urging caution when considering activities on the ice, particularly around all dams (inflow and outflow channels), fast-flowing watercourses, and stormwater ponds. Residents are asked to respect the hazards in these areas by obeying all warning signs and keeping away from booms, buoys, and barriers. They say to stay well back from the water’s edge above and below dams and hydroelectric stations. Creek banks and lake shorelines may be slippery, increasing the chance of falling in.

Cataraqui Conservation does not use ice thickness measurements for evaluating ice conditions. Due to climate variability ice formation may not be consistent and ice conditions can deteriorate quickly. Based on observations by area water managers (representatives of local private power companies, provincial and federal ministries responsible for water management) officials say there is concern for the condition of the ice, which can vary considerably from one waterbody to the next and within a single waterbody. Visit lifesaving.org for ice safety information.

Widespread flooding is not expected at this time. However, localized inundation of low-lying and poorly drained areas is possible. If a person witnesses flooding and/or requires assistance, the first point of contact is the local municipality.

Staff will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and will update statements as needed. This Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until (or updated before) Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

For up-to-date flooding information, please visit the Conservation's flood forecasting and information page at https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/flood

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray