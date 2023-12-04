Week two results from UOV OPP festive R.I.D.E program

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say their 2023 Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign commenced on November 16th, 2023, and will continue until January 1st, 2024. During the second week of the campaign from November 23rd to November 29th, officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the OPP conducted 16 RIDE checks throughout the detachment area.

OPP says during the RIDE checks, all drivers were found to be in full compliance with the law and no impaired driving or over 80mg charges were reported as a result of the RIDE campaign. However, despite the compliance at the RIDE checks, UOV OPP officers charged four drivers with impaired driving-related offences during the week.

Police arrested a 34-year-old driver from Montreal-Nord, Quebec after a traffic stop on Petawawa Boulevard in Petawawa on the evening of November 23rd, 2023. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, Simon L Veilleux was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Then, on November 25th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., UOV OPP officers say they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Petawawa Boulevard in the Town of Petawawa. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

The investigation and tests resulted in the driver, 30-year-old Pembroke resident Kyle Jones being arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Novice Driver BAC above zero

- Drive motor vehicle, perform stunt - excessive speed

Another incident occurred on November 28th, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., when UOV OPP officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

The 32-year-old driver from Pembroke, Mark Von Dungern is now facing the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

- Breach of Probation - three counts

Finally, another incident happened on the afternoon of November 28th, 2023, UOV OPP officers say they received complaints about a possible impaired driver. Officers say they located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 41 in North Algona-Wilberforce Township. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of that investigation, 48-year-old Pembroke resident, Jennifer Bertrand was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

All of the drivers had their vehicles impounded and licences suspended as a result of these investigations. Each driver also has a scheduled court date.



With files by CFRA's Connor Ray