Winter reminders for procedures and support from City of Pembroke
With winter weather here, the City of Pembroke is reminding everyone of some proper winter precautions to take and procedures to follow as more snow is expected in the coming weeks and months.
The City is reminding residents to to put garbage and recycling bins five (5) feet away from the road or sidewalk edge. They add that it is best to put them in the driveway so snow removal can be done easily, and it prevents damage to the bins. The City also asks that residents do not put the bins on top of the ever-growing snowbanks or sidewalks.
Additionally, the City is highlighting their "Snow Angels" program. Through this, residents can request assistance to have their driveways and windrows cleared during winter months. Volunteers can find residents in need of assistance. They add that "Snow Angels" is strictly a volunteer platform.
Anyone in need of support can request service. Anyone who is willing and able can volunteer. Those interested can go online at the City's website, visit Home/Living Here/Roads and Parking/Snow Angels to register or volunteer.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
