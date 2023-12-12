Woman found by real estate agent, living in abandoned home in L&A Twp.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a person who was located living in an abandoned house. As of now, there have been no charges laid as the file is still under investigation.

OPP explained that on December 8th, 2023, shortly before 9:00 a.m., police received a report that there might be someone living in an abandoned house on a rural property. The owner of the property had contacted a real estate agent to sell their abandoned house and property.

When the real-estate agent attended to look at the property, police say they discovered someone was possibly living in the abandoned house. Police then attended the area and confirmed that there were belongings located in the residence but no one was inside.

Police later identified a 44-year-old female who was living in the residence. The female was told by police she had to leave the residence. OPP says the female claimed she was paying rent to a landlord in Toronto and did not realize the property belonged to someone else. The woman claimed that she had been living in the residence since November 2022.

In response to this incident, police say they would like to remind people to inspect their vacant properties regularly or have a property manager monitor it, and post no trespassing signs around the property.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray