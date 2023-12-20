Workers at Canadian Forces Bases in Ontario and Quebec vote in favour of strike action

Following strike votes from workers at Canadian Forces Bases in Ontario and Quebec, which took place from November 20th to December 24th, members of the Non-Public Funds (NPF) bargaining units in Kingston, Petawawa, Ottawa, Valcartier, Montreal-St. Jean and Bagotville have provided a strong strike mandate, averaging 94% in favour of strike action.

"NPF workers provide critical services to Canada's military members and their families, but they're grappling with wages far below the rest of the federal public service. said June Winger, the Union of Defence Employees (UNDE) National President. "These workers are demanding respect, and the solution is clear - pay workers fair and decent wages across the country."

For the first time, the employer signalled that they are finally ready to discuss what PSAC has been pushing for, which is described as a national pay grid for all NPF members across all ten bargaining units.

They say this is a major step forward on PSAC's main bargaining demand. Union members say that NPF workers are amongst the lowest-paid federal public service workers, and moving to a national pay grid will improve wages for members across the country.

"Our members have made it clear they're prepared to fight for better working conditions," said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. It's time this government comes to the table ready to bargain to avoid labour disruptions to services military families rely on from coast to coast."

NPF members are in a legal strike position seven days after each unit receives its Public Interest Commission report. Remaining PIC reports for Ottawa, Montreal-St. Jean, Bagotville, and Valcartier are expected to be completed in January. Outside of Ontario and Quebec, NPF bargaining units are at different stages of the bargaining process.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray.

