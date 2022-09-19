$1.7 Million worth of cannabis seized in Madoc, Ont.
The Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (JFECT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and Emergency Response Team seized about $1.7 million worth of illicit cannabis.
Officers conducted a search warrant on a home on St. Lawrence Street East in Madoc, Ontario, on September 15th, 2022. Police seized over 1,700 marijuana plants and approximately 1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis bud.
As a result of the investigation, Chien Lin, 28 years old from Markham, Ontario, was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with:
- Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of selling it
- Unlawfully cultivate, propagate, or harvest a cannabis plant from seed or plant material that is illicit
Lin is set to appear on October 17th, 2022, and the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Affordable housing meeting to address urgent need in Pembroke, Ont.The second of a series of five town hall meetings in the area takes place on September 27 in Pembroke, where more than a thousand families are currently on a 7 to 10-year wait list for affordable housing.
-
Ace of spades "caught" in PRH Catch the Ace LotteryThe Pembroke Regional hospital has announced the winner of the progressive jackpot, Catch the Ace, in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.
-
Police looking to identify person of interest in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a man involved in a suspicious incident in downtown Kingston.
-
Repair It! returning to KFPL's Central BranchKeep your broken items out of the landfill by taking them to the Repair It! workshop in Kingston at the KFPL's Central Branch.
-
34-year-old arrested and charged in connection with suspicious incident at Winchester Public SchoolA 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges, including kidnapping, in connection with a suspicious incident at Winchester Public School on September 14, 2022.
-
21-year-old facing impaired driving charges after colliding with house in Kingston, Ont.A 21-year-old Kingston individual is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with an east-end residence and injured the occupants of the vehicle.
-
Sustainable tourism at upcoming OH! Tourism SummitThe focus on responsible and sustainable tourism is the theme of the upcoming OH! Tourism Summit & Annual General Meeting coming up in November.
-
Bancroft OPP investigating fatal collisionThe Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a fatal collision east of Bancroft, Ontario.
-
One person charged following theft from Quinte West businessThe Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges following an investigation into a theft from a local business.