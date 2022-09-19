$1.7 Million worth of cannabis seized in Madoc, Ont.

The Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police along with the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (JFECT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and Emergency Response Team seized about $1.7 million worth of illicit cannabis.

Officers conducted a search warrant on a home on St. Lawrence Street East in Madoc, Ontario, on September 15th, 2022. Police seized over 1,700 marijuana plants and approximately 1.4 kilograms of dried cannabis bud.

As a result of the investigation, Chien Lin, 28 years old from Markham, Ontario, was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with:

Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of distributing

Unlawfully possess cannabis for the purpose of selling it

Unlawfully cultivate, propagate, or harvest a cannabis plant from seed or plant material that is illicit

Lin is set to appear on October 17th, 2022, and the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa